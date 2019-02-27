First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva met with Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has met with President of Georgia Salome Zourabichvili, who is on an official visit in Azerbaijan.

First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva said that she is happy to see Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili in Azerbaijan, and expressed confidence that this visit will contribute to the further expansion of relations between the two friendly countries, Azertag reported.

Saying she is happy to visit Azerbaijan, President Salome Zourabichvili stressed the importance of meetings held in Baku in terms of developing the bilateral ties.

They also exchanged views on cooperation prospects between the two countries in a variety of areas.







