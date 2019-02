By Trend





Trial on the criminal case of an Armenian saboteur Karen Kazaryan, who was detained while trying to commit sabotage in Azerbaijan, has ended in the Ganja Court on Grave Crimes, Trend reports Feb. 27.

During the trial process conducted under the chairmanship of Judge Karamat Aliyev, a verdict was read out to the accused person.

By a court decision, Kazaryan was sentenced to 20 years of imprisonment with strict detention regime.