Mammadyarov meets with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and European Affairs of Belgium

By Trend





On the sidelines of his working visit to Geneva Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov met with Didier Reynders, the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and European Affairs of the Kingdom of Belgium, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

At the meeting the sides exchanged their views about the current level of cooperative relations between Azerbaijan and Belgium.

Minister Elmar Mammadyarov informed his interlocutor on the current status of negotiations process of the peaceful resolution of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and spoke about the commemoration of the 27th anniversary of the Khojaly Genocide perpetrated by the Armenian armed forces.

Furthermore, the sides discussed other issues of mutual interest.







