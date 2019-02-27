VP of Heydar Aliyev Foundation attends event held under “Justice for Khojaly” campaign

By Trend





The event “The night of pain” commemorating the 27th anniversary of the Khojaly tragedy has been held under the “Justice for Khojaly” international awareness campaign at the Baku Convention Center.

The event was organized by the Youth Foundation of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva attended the event.

The event was attended by head of the department of youth policy and sport issues at the Presidential Administration Yusuf Mammadaliyev, MPs, representatives of youth organizations.

Executive Director of the Youth Foundation of the Republic of Azerbaijan Farid Jafarov provided an insight into the Khojaly genocide.

As a result of the Khojaly genocide committed on the night of 25-26 February 1992, 5,379 inhabitants of the city were deported, 613 people, including 63 children, 106 women brutally murdered, 8 families were completely destroyed, 487 were injured, 1275 were captured and taken hostage.

The fate of 150 people, including 68 women and 26 children, remains unknown to date.

Asad Farajov and Valeh Huseynov, living witnesses of the genocide highlighted the horrors of the genocide.

The event also featured the presentation of “Pain” feature-documentary novel by Israeli famous expert Arye Gut and his father Amir Gut, which highlights the Khojaly genocide.

Then, a film highlighting the Khojaly genocide was screened.

The event participants also viewed a photo exhibition about the Khojaly genocide.



