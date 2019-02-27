Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry removes Polish citizen's name from list of undesirable persons

By Trend





Karol Ma?olepszy, citizen of the Republic of Poland sent a letter to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry requesting to remove his name from the “List of foreign citizens who illegally visited the occupied Azerbaijani territories”, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told Trend on Feb. 27.

In his letter, Ma?olepszy stressed that he fully respects Azerbaijan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity within the internationally recognized borders, as well as the country’s laws and regulations.

Expressing his apology for the visit, Ma?olepszy requested to remove his name from the “List of foreign citizens who illegally visited the occupied Azerbaijani territories” and to permit to visit Azerbaijan in the future.

Ma?olepszy’s appeal was considered and the decision was made to remove his name from the abovementioned list.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.