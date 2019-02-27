Vice-President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation visits children’s home in Baku's Surakhani district

By Trend





Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva has visited the children’s home No2 in Surakhani district Baku.

Leyla Aliyeva first viewed conditions created in a newly-built playground here.

The playground was built on the initiative of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation with support of the Chinese Embassy in Azerbaijan.

Different sporting facilities were installed, football and basketball pitches were renovated for the children here. Landscaping work was carried out in the yard of the children’s home.

Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva then met with residents of the children’s home and talked to them.

Leyla Aliyeva watched the artistic composition dedicated to the Khojaly genocide.

Chinese Ambassador to Azerbaijan Wei Jinghua also attended the event. He hailed the special care shown to children, particularly from low-income families and with special needs both in his country and Azerbaijan.

Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva and the event participants also viewed the exhibition which displayed the paintings by the residents of the children’s home dedicated to the 27th anniversary of the Khojaly genocide.







