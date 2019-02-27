Official welcome ceremony held in Baku for Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili

By Trend





An official welcome ceremony has been held for President of Georgia Salome Zurabishvili, who is on an official visit in Azerbaijan.

A guard of honor was arranged for the Georgian president in the square decorated with the national flags of the two countries.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev welcomed Salome Zurabishvili. The chief of the guard of honor reported to the Georgian president.

President Ilham Aliyev and President Salome Zurabishvili reviewed the guard of honor.

The Georgian president saluted the Azerbaijani soldiers.

The state anthems of Georgia and Azerbaijan were played.

State and government officials of Azerbaijan were introduced to Salome Zurabishvili, and members of the Georgian delegation were introduced to Ilham Aliyev.

The guard of honor marched in front of the heads of state to the accompaniment of a military march.

The presidents then posed for official photos.








