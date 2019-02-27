Khojaly genocide covered in Uruguayan, Chilean media

By Trend





Agencia Uruguaya de Noticias, one of the leading news websites in Uruguay, published an article by Emin Ibrahimov, Azerbaijan's charge d'affaires in Uruguay, entitled "Khojaly genocide - a call for justice and peace", Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

In the article, the author mentioned the statement made by Armenian ex-President Serzh Sargsyan in an interview with Thomas de Waal about deliberate committing of the Khojaly massacre, as well as the statement made by Armenian ex-President Robert Kocharyan about the impossibility of the coexistence of Armenians and Azerbaijanis.

“In fact, the opinions of both ex-presidents emphasize the aggressive policy and the policy of ethnic cleansing being conducted by Armenia against Azerbaijan,” the article said.

According to the article, as opposed to Armenia, the Azerbaijani side believes that the representatives of both peoples can live together.

The possibility of peaceful, coexistence of Azerbaijanis and Armenians in Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh region was also stressed, the article said.

“To achieve peace Armenia must end its occupation, Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity must be restored, refugees and internally displaced people must return to their houses,” the article said.

An article by Chilean journalist and international analyst Pablo Hofre about Khojaly genocide was published on the Latin American news website teleSUR TV, the Chilean website Diario Universidad de Chile and the Spanish news website Rebelion.

During the Karabakh war, on February 25-26, 1992, the Armenian armed forces, together with the 366th infantry regiment of Soviet troops stationed in Khankendi committed an act of genocide against the population of the Azerbaijani town of Khojaly.

As many as 613 people were killed, including 63 children, 106 women and 70 old people were killed as a result of the massacre. Eight families were totally exterminated, 130 children lost one parent and 25 children lost both. A total of 487 civilians became disabled as a result of the onslaught. Some 1,275 innocent residents were taken hostage, while the fate of 150 people remains unknown.