Heydar Aliyev Foundation VP Leyla Aliyeva takes part in tree planting event under "Justice for Khojaly" campaign

A tree-planting event has been held under the “Justice for Khojaly” international awareness campaign at the Neftchiler Park in Surakhani district, Baku.

Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, initiator of the “Justice for Khojaly” campaign Leyla Aliyeva attended the event, which saw the planting of 613 trees to commemorate the victims of the Khojaly genocide.

More than 200 young people participated in the event.

The “Justice for Khojaly” international awareness campaign was initiated by Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva on May 8, 2008. The campaign aims to raise international public awareness of the Khojaly genocide, root causes and consequences of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and the need for the immediate and unconditional withdrawal of the Armenian armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh region and other occupied territories of Azerbaijan. The campaign’s activities are also directed towards honoring the victims and keeping their memories alive, particularly by constantly informing the younger generations and supporting the survivors and seeking ways to relieve their suffering.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

During the Karabakh war, on Feb. 25-26, 1992, the Armenian armed forces, together with the 366th infantry regiment of Soviet troops, stationed in Khankendi, committed an act of genocide against the population of the Azerbaijani town of Khojaly. As many as 613 people, including 63 children, 106 women and 70 old people were killed in the massacre. Eight families were totally exterminated, 130 children lost one parent and 25 children lost both. Some 1,275 innocent residents were taken hostage, while the fate of 150 people still remains unknown.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.








