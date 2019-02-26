Ambassador: Azerbaijan, Russia have strong ties in military sphere

By Trend





Azerbaijan and Russia have strong ties in the military sphere, Russian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Mikhail Bocharnikov said on Feb. 25.

Bocharnikov made the remarks at an event in Baku dedicated to Defender of the Fatherland Day, Trend reports.

He expressed gratitude to the Defense Ministry and the General Staff of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces for their cooperation with Russian colleagues.

"We have strong ties [in the military sphere]," Bocharnikov added.

He stressed that military diplomacy plays an important role in strengthening the ties.

In turn, military attaché of the Russian armed forces, Colonel Igor Lobastov said that military cooperation between Azerbaijan and Russia is developing progressively.

“The International Army Games have become an important form of such multilateral interaction,” he said.

“The games were held on the territory of seven countries, including Russia, Azerbaijan, etc., in 2018,” Lobastov added.

"For the second time in a row, our Azerbaijani friends have successfully held one of the competitions of the International Army Games - Sea Cup on their national territory, in the Caspian Sea," he said.