Ilham Aliyev: More and more companies want to co-op and invest in Azerbaijan

The number of companies, which want to cooperate with and make investment in Azerbaijan, is growing,” Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said at the meeting on economic and social issues.

“The negotiations and meetings I held as part of the Davos World Economic Forum this January again demonstrates that the country`s economy arouses great interest of big business,” the president said, adding that the attraction of foreign investments in the non-oil sector will continue to be a priority in the coming years.

“At the same time, the meetings held with the heads of leading international financial institutions in Davos demonstrate that ongoing reforms in Azerbaijan arouse great interest and these reforms are highly appreciated,” he added. “We build up fruitful and business cooperation with the world`s leading international financial institutions such as the World Bank, Asian Development Bank, European Bank for Reconstruction and Development and European Investment Bank.”

“The top-ranking officials of these leading financial organizations have recently participated in the meeting of the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council in Baku,” he said. “And I am sure that our cooperation with these institutions will be very successful in the future.”