President: Azerbaijan ranks second in CIS in terms of minimum pension level

A crucial decision has been made in connection with the minimum pension, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said at the meeting on economic and social issues.

“The amount of the minimum pension has increased by about 38 percent from 116 manats to 160 manats,” the president said. “Azerbaijan today ranks second in the CIS in terms of the level of the minimum pension.”

The president said that this is not the limit.

“Of course, increasing wages and pensions is one of the key issues on the agenda,” he added. “The increase in the minimum pension will improve pension provision for 223,000 people.”