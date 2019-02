Massacre in Azerbaijan’s Khojaly town one of bloodiest crimes against humanity - Turkey

By Trend





Massacre in Azerbaijan’s Khojaly town is one of the bloodiest crimes against humanity, a source in the Turkish government told Trend Feb. 26 in connection with the 27th anniversary of the Khojaly genocide.

It was noted that Turkey urges the world community and international organizations to give correct assessment of the Khojaly massacre.

“Turkey hasn’t forgotten and will never forget the pain of Azerbaijan, and will always support Azerbaijan in the most difficult days, just like before,” the source said.

It was noted that the crimes in Khojaly are part of Armenia’s occupation policy.

Presently, the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is the most important issue in the South Caucasus, and its settlement is a priority, the source added.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

During the Karabakh war, on Feb. 25-26, 1992, the Armenian armed forces, together with the 366th infantry regiment of Soviet troops, stationed in Khankendi, committed an act of genocide against the population of the Azerbaijani town of Khojaly.

As many as 613 people, including 63 children, 106 women and 70 old people were killed in the massacre. Eight families were totally exterminated, 130 children lost one parent and 25 children lost both. Some 1,275 innocent residents were taken hostage, while the fate of 150 people still remains unknown.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.