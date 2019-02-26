Azerbaijani president: Social benefits to be increased significantly

By Trend





The work has been ongoing on a serious social benefits package for several months, said Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev at the meeting on economic and social issues.

“Increasing the minimum wage, minimum pension, student stipends and other benefits is an integral part of a great social benefits package,” he added. “At the same time, the issue of social benefits will also be addressed. Social benefits will be increased significantly.”

The president emphasized that this huge program will cover more than 500,000 people.

“If we analyze all these initiatives and determine the number of people suffering from non-performing loans, about 2.2 million people will benefit from the implementation of the state social initiatives,” the president said.

“This is a very serious social package,” he said. “I want to repeat that the implementation of this social package is primarily based on our strong political will because, I have repeatedly said this and I want to repeat it today, our policy is centered on Azerbaijani citizens. Our financial capabilities also enable us to do so. It is we who built up the financial opportunities, it is we who established them.”