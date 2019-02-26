President: Minimum wages and pensions to be raised consistently in Azerbaijan

By Trend





Minimum wages and pensions will be raised consistently in Azerbaijan, said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

"This year we have substantially increased the minimum wages – 38 percent,” the president said during a meeting on economic and social issues. “This is a huge increase, from 130 manats to 180 manats."

“This raise affects 600,000 people,” he added. “But it`s also a reality that in no way can this figure satisfy us. That’s why relevant instructions were given to prepare offers on the future increase."

"We will be raising the minimum wages and pensions in the future on a consistent basis,” the president said.