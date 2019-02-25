MFA: Preparations underway for Azerbaijani president’s meeting with Armenian PM

By Trend





Preparations are underway for a meeting between Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, spokesperson for the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Leyla Abdullayeva said at a press conference Feb. 25, Trend reports.

She noted that at the moment there is no specific information on the timing of the meeting.

“The work in this direction continues,” she added.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.