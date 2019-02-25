Official: Syrian Armenians illegally resettled to occupied Azerbaijani territories

By Trend





Armenia is illegally resettling Syrian Armenians to the occupied Azerbaijani territories, Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Azerbaijani Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev told Trend on Feb. 25.

Hajiyev noted that under the guise of humane policy, the Armenian side is implementing its nefarious goals, and is resettling Syrian Armenians to the occupied Azerbaijani territories.

Hajiyev added that the Armenian side grossly violates international humanitarian laws, and is resettling Armenians to the Azerbaijani territories, where they have never lived.

He stressed that according to international laws, it is inadmissible to massively resettle people to the conflict zone. However, the Armenian side doesn’t consider this, and continues its illegal activities.

“This once again shows that the Armenian side isn’t interested in peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict,” he noted.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.