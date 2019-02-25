Pakistan to continue supporting Azerbaijan’s position on Karabakh conflict - minister

By Trend





Azerbaijan’s Embassy in Pakistan and the National University of Science and Technology (NUST) of Pakistan organized a seminar in Islamabad on the 27th anniversary of the Khojaly genocide, Trend reports with reference to the embassy Feb. 25.

The seminar was attended by Federal Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination Fehmida Mirza, NUST rector, Lieutenant-General (retired) Naweed Zaman, director of the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan, chairman of the Azerbaijan-Pakistan Friendship Association, former Ambassador Khalid Mahmood, ambassadors of several countries, other high-ranking diplomats, media representatives, students, researchers, etc..

Federal Minister Fehmida Mirza stressed that Pakistan always supports Azerbaijan’s position on the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, doesn’t recognize Armenia as a state, condemns Armenia for the genocide committed in Azerbaijan’s Khojaly town, shares with Azerbaijan and Turkey the same values ??and goals for restoring peace and stability in the region.

Pakistan will continue to support the position of Azerbaijan in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, the minister stressed.

Azerbaijani Ambassador to Pakistan Ali Alizade informed about the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. He said that after the mass migration of Armenians in the beginning of the 19th century to Azerbaijani territories, they began to put forward territorial claims. The ambassador stressed that a number of countries have already recognized the Khojaly genocide, and this process continues.

A documentary about the Khojaly genocide, filmed with the support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, was shown at the event. The lobby of the hall where the seminar was held featured stands with photos reflecting atrocities of Armenians in Khojaly, as well as visual aids on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and the realities of Azerbaijan.

The seminar was widely covered by leading Pakistani TV channels and media.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

During the Karabakh war, on Feb. 25-26, 1992, the Armenian armed forces, together with the 366th infantry regiment of Soviet troops, stationed in Khankendi, committed an act of genocide against the population of the Azerbaijani town of Khojaly. As many as 613 people, including 63 children, 106 women and 70 old people were killed in the massacre. Eight families were totally exterminated, 130 children lost one parent and 25 children lost both. Some 1,275 innocent residents were taken hostage, while the fate of 150 people still remains unknown.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.