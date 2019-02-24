Exhibition remembering Khojaly Genocide being held in Tehran

Trend:

Khojaly International Paintings Exhibition, dedicated to the Khojaly genocide, is being held in Tehran, Iran, Deputy Chairman of Basij Mostazafin Organization Mohammad Ali Mominiha, Trend reports referring to the organization.

Mominiha noted that the exhibition is held at the initiative of several international public organizations and with the support of Basij Mostazafin Organization and the Culture and Art Organization of Tehran Mayor's Office.

Mominiha said that the aim of the exhibition is to condole with the Azerbaijani people.

The exhibition started on February 23 and will last until February 27.

During the Karabakh war, on Feb. 25-26, 1992, the Armenian armed forces, together with the 366th infantry regiment of Soviet troops, stationed in Khankendi, committed an act of genocide against the population of the Azerbaijani town of Khojaly. As many as 613 people, including 63 children, 106 women and 70 old people were killed in the massacre. Eight families were totally exterminated, 130 children lost one parent and 25 children lost both. Some 1,275 innocent residents were taken hostage, while the fate of 150 people still remains unknown.