President Aliyev congratulates Estonian counterpart

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has congratulated Kersti Kaljulaid, President of the Republic Estonia, Trend reports citing the press service of the head of state.

"On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I sincerely congratulate you and your people on the occasion of Independence Day of your country," President Aliyev said in his congratulatory letter.

"On this remarkable day, I extend my best regards to you and wish the friendly people of Estonia lasting peace and prosperity," added President Aliyev.