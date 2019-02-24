President Ilham Aliyev expresses condolences to Bangladesh president

Trend:

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev expressed condolences to the President of the People's Republic of Bangladesh Mohammad Abdul Hamid.

"I was deeply saddened by the news of heavy casualties as a fire broke out in Dhaka, the capital of Bangladesh.

On the occasion of this tragedy, on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan and on my own behalf, I extend my deepest condolences to you, families and loved ones of those who died, and the whole people of Bangladesh, and wish the injured recovery.

May those killed rest in peace!"