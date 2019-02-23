California TV channels air film on Khojaly Genocide

By Trend





A documentary film on Khojaly Genocide, produced by American cinematographers in Los Angeles in 2017, and titled "Running from the Darkness" is being featured on several local public channels in California. It should be noted that this documentary film is the first film on Khojaly Genocide in the U.S., Trend reports referring to the Consulate General of Azerbaijan in Los Angeles.

The Khojaly Genocide took place during the Karabakh war, on Feb. 25-26, 1992 in Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh region, when Armenian armed forces attacked and invaded the town of Khojaly, murdering over 600 Azerbaijanis, including hundreds of infants, children, women.

The main plot of the film is based on interviews with survivors of the Khojaly Genocide. The film’s airing started on on several local public channels in San Francisco, San Jose, Campbell, Mountain View, Menlo Park, Atherton, Palo Alto and other cities in California’s famed Silicon Valley, and will be screened continuously throughout the whole year.

The film also includes remarks by U.S. state legislators, prominent religious figures and journalist reports on the horrific atrocities committed in Khojaly by Armenian armed forces, and highlights the activities of the "Justice for Khojaly" International Awareness Campaign led by Leyla Aliyeva, the Vice President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

During the Karabakh war, on Feb. 25-26, 1992, the Armenian armed forces, together with the 366th infantry regiment of Soviet troops, stationed in Khankendi, committed an act of genocide against the population of the Azerbaijani town of Khojaly. As many as 613 people, including 63 children, 106 women were killed in the massacre. Eight families were totally exterminated, 130 children lost one parent and 25 children lost both. Some 1,275 innocent residents were taken hostage, while the fate of 150 people still remains unknown.