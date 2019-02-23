Azerbaijan’s Air Force conducts live-fire exercises (PHOTO)

By Trend

Air defense military units and subunits of Azerbaijan’s Air Force have conducted live-fire tactical-special exercises, Trend reports Feb. 23 via Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry.

In the course of the exercise, the units that have been put on alert, worked out actions to repel the air strikes of the imaginary enemy, as well as the activities of the staffs based on the decision-making process in accordance with the assigned task.

During the exercises, the air defense units carried out combat firing.