Delay Brexit, three UK ministers urge

By Trend





Brexit should be delayed if Parliament does not approve a deal in the coming days, three cabinet ministers have warned publicly for the first time, Trend reports referring to BBC.

Ahead of crucial votes in the Commons, Greg Clark, Amber Rudd and David Gauke told the Daily Mail time was running out and that they hoped for a breakthrough in negotiations soon.

If not, they said they are prepared to defy Theresa May and vote for a delay.

Downing Street said the trio's views on no deal were "scarcely a secret".

Number 10 said in a statement: "The PM is working hard to ensure we get a deal with the EU that allows us to deliver on the result of the referendum.



"That is where the cabinet's energy should be focused."

Earlier, Mrs May's spokeswoman said the PM would have another "period of engagement" on Brexit at an EU-League of Arab States summit in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt - including a meeting with European Council president Donald Tusk.