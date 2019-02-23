Azerbaijan, Turkey discuss cooperation in int’l organizations

By Trend





The next stage of political consultations between the Azerbaijani and Turkish foreign ministries was held in Baku on February 23, 2019, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

The Azerbaijani delegation was headed by Deputy Foreign Minister Ramiz Hasanov, and the Turkish delegation was headed by Deputy Foreign Minister Sedat Onal.

Hasanov expressed satisfaction with the development of cooperation between the two friendly and fraternal peoples in all areas, as well as the political ties being at the level of a strategic alliance.

Onal praised the current state of cooperative relations between Turkey and Azerbaijan. The parties particularly stressed the activities of diplomatic missions in the development of relations in this regard.

At the same time, the parties touched upon the significance of the participation of third countries in the cooperative relations between Turkey and Azerbaijan, and noted the need to expand the coverage of trilateral and quadrilateral cooperation formats held at various levels. Matters of cooperation within international and regional organizations were also discussed, and the importance of mutual support was emphasized.

Hasanov gave detailed information on the current state of the negotiation process on the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, and expressed gratitude for Turkey’s position on a just settlement of the conflict.

An exchange of views on issues covering all areas of bilateral cooperation, as well as on regional and international issues of mutual interest, took place during the meeting.