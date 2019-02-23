Ruslan Aushev: Ilham Aliyev is a reputable leader who loves his people (EXCLUSIVE)

By Trend





Recently, President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on additional measures to raise the level of state care for the Azerbaijani veterans of the Afghan war.

According to the order, in commemoration of the 30th anniversary of the end of the war in Afghanistan, in order to increase the level of state care for the Azerbaijani veterans of the Afghan war, and strengthen the material and technical base of the Afghanistan Veterans of Azerbaijan Public Association, as well as to address current matters in improving the activities of the Public Association and ensure the implementation of the set measures, one million manats are to be allocated from the Contingency Fund of the President of Azerbaijan to the Afghanistan Veterans of Azerbaijan Public Association.

On the same day, the Azerbaijani head of state met with Hero of the Soviet Union, Lieutenant Colonel Ruslan Aushev, who is a member of the Committee for the Affairs of Soldiers Internationalists under the CIS Council of Heads of Government and the Supreme Council of the Battle Brotherhood International Organization of Veterans.

In an exclusive interview with Trend, Chairman of the Coordination Council of the Committee for Work with Peacekeepers at the CIS Council of Heads of State, the former President of Ingushetia Ruslan Aushev shared his impressions of the meeting with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, his visit to Baku and other matters.

Impressed by meeting with Azerbaijani president

“I am very impressed with the meeting held with the Azerbaijani head of state, and I am grateful to President Ilham Aliyev for making an important decision aimed at further providing social protection for Azerbaijanis who fought in Afghanistan, as well as strengthening the material and technical base of the Afghanistan Veterans of Azerbaijan Public Association.”

“I have known Ilham Aliyev for a long time; he, just like his father, is a reputable leader who loves his people. He is a young and energetic leader capable of swiftly solving important issues.”

One of highest awards

“In 2014, Ilham Aliyev awarded me with the Dostlug (Friendship) Order; for me it remains as one of the highest awards.”

“As a military man, I was pleasantly surprised by the parade of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan. Since I have a good understanding of military equipment, I have to say that everything I saw at this event was impressive.”

Delighted by Baku

“The last time I was in Baku five years ago, I was struck by the changes that have taken place over the years. Baku is changing for the better at a fast pace – not in an arithmetic progression, I would say, but a geometric one. Great changes have taken place in the capital over the years, many important events – sports, cultural – have been held, something not many countries can undertake. Azerbaijan has done it.”

“Everything that is taking place in Baku is amazing. I try to keep track of all the events that are happening in Azerbaijan, because it is interesting for me. Even when I am abroad, I definitely watch Azerbaijani channels on cable TV. I have noticed that the Azerbaijani president every time visits facilities of social or cultural significance, be it in Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, Ganja city, or somewhere in another part of the country.”

30 years later

“This time we came to Baku to our Azerbaijani comrades, to veterans of the Afghanistan war, with whom we served together in the same battalion. All these 30 years we communicate with each other and keep in touch. Of course, the meeting with friends in Baku was pleasant and long-awaited, and I thank for this opportunity, first of all, the president of Azerbaijan.”

“A friendly meeting in a beautiful and cozy city – what else is needed to decently celebrate the 30th anniversary of the withdrawal of Soviet troops from Afghanistan in a circle of comrades?”

Remembering Heydar Aliyev

“When I was the president of Ingushetia, I often visited Baku. I was at the inauguration of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev. I came here as part of the Caucasian dialogue.”

“We had very good relations. I remember that during the Chechen war, Azerbaijan provided serious humanitarian assistance to refugees from the Chechen Republic during the events of 1994.”

“We often came to Baku; it was a period when it was necessary to solve the most difficult issues that were faced by both the leaders of the North Caucasus and the head of the Azerbaijani state.”

“In the Caucasus, the support of Azerbaijan has been always felt.”

“We won’t allow hostility”

“The recent incident in the Neolit café in Moscow shows that someone is interested in creating tensions between Azerbaijanis and Chechens. We won’t allow this.”

“Reputable people – Chechens, Ingushs, Azerbaijanis (businessmen, political figures) – gathered with the participation of Azerbaijani Ambassador to Russia Polad Bulbuloglu; they discussed the situation and made conclusions.”

“We won’t allow anyone give a political coloring to a domestic incident and sow enmity between the two fraternal peoples. If someone was going to get benefits from this issue, they didn’t succeed, and they will always fail.”