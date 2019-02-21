Genocide perpetrators in Azerbaijan’s Khojaly to answer for this crime - state committee

By Trend





The genocide in Azerbaijan’s Khojaly town shouldn’t be forgotten even for a minute and it is necessary to make the whole world imprint it in its memory, said Mubariz Gurbanli, chairman of the State Committee on Religious Associations of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

He was giving speech at the event “Khojaly genocide - the eternal memory of the people: justice for Khojaly!” at the Caucasian Muslims Office.

He said that events are being held in Azerbaijan and other countries in connection with the Khojali genocide.

“Serious work has been done in Azerbaijan to bring the realities of Khojaly to the whole world, and this work continues,” he noted. “At the initiative of great leader Heydar Aliyev, the genocide received political and legal assessment. The merit of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation in bringing the truth about the genocide to the whole world is undeniable. As a result of the work done, there are positive developments in terms of recognizing this genocide.”

Gurbanli said that the atrocities committed in Khojaly are a crime against humanity.

“Such criminals should be brought to criminal responsibility no matter where they are,” he noted. “Sargsyan, Kocharyan, who led those who perpetrated the Khojaly genocide, will someday answer for their crime.”

The Khojaly genocide is a bloody page of the policy of ethnic cleansing and genocide carried out for more than 200 years by Armenian nationalist aggressors against the Azerbaijani people.

During the Karabakh war, on Feb. 25-26, 1992, the Armenian armed forces, together with the 366th infantry regiment of Soviet troops, stationed in Khankendi, committed an act of genocide against the population of the Azerbaijani town of Khojaly. As many as 613 people, including 63 children, 106 women and 70 old people were killed in the massacre. Eight families were totally exterminated, 130 children lost one parent and 25 children lost both. Some 1,275 innocent residents were taken hostage, while the fate of 150 people still remains unknown.