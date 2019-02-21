Khojaly genocide committed against Azerbaijani civilians with special cruelty

By Trend





The Khojaly genocide was committed with special cruelty against unarmed Azerbaijani civilians, Rovshan Rzayev, chairman of the Azerbaijani State Committee for Refugees and Internally Displaced People (IDPs), said on Feb. 21.

Rzayev made the remarks in Baku at the event entitled "Khojaly genocide - eternal memory of people: justice for Khojaly!"

He expressed regret over the heinous crime committed 27 years ago against the Azerbaijani people.

"Our people experienced a very difficult day,” Rzayev said. “Kocharyan, Sargsyan not only organized this genocide, but were directly involved in it. This genocide was committed with special cruelty. The time will come and the criminals who committed the Khojaly genocide will be responsible before the international tribunal."

“The Azerbaijani lands are still under occupation today, the resolutions adopted by the UN in connection with the liberation of Azerbaijani lands have not yet been implemented,” he said.

"But I believe that we will achieve this in the near future,” he added. “Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity will be ensured. Today’s policy is aimed at liberating our lands peacefully. However, when the time comes, Azerbaijan also has the right and will be able to ensure its territorial integrity through a strong army."

During the Karabakh war, on February 25-26, 1992, the Armenian armed forces committed an act of genocide against the population of the Azerbaijani town of Khojaly. As a result of the genocide, 613 people were killed, including 106 women, 63 children, 487 people became disabled, and 1275 residents were taken hostage.