Turkey-Azerbaijan relations experiencing golden age: president's adviser

By Trend





Turkey-Azerbaijan relations are experiencing a golden age, which is happening thanks to the heads of the two countries - presidents Ilham Aliyev and Recep Tayyip Erdogan, said Yalcin Topcu, Turkish presidential adviser, in an exclusive interview with Trend Feb. 21.

“Everyone knows the statement of the national leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev that Turkey and Azerbaijan are 'one nation, two states',” Topcu said. “Turkey and Azerbaijan not only share a common fate, but also look to the future from a single position.”

He noted that Turkey and Azerbaijan are two states, the opinions of which are important in the region and the world, and which have close relations in all spheres.

Topcu added that Azerbaijan always proves its fraternity to Turkey, and in the most difficult days, fraternal Azerbaijan was beside Turkey.

“During the military coup attempt in Turkey, Azerbaijan once again proved its brotherhood, and it was very important for us,” he stressed.

Topcu noted that President Ilham Aliyev at one of the international conferences, where Turkey didn’t participate, provided important support to the brotherly country.

“The words of the Azerbaijani president 'There are no representatives of Turkey at this table, but I am here' will forever remain in the memory of the Turkish people, and we are grateful to President Ilham Aliyev for such support,” Topcu said.

Topcu noted that the further strengthening of relations between the two countries is a priority of Azerbaijan and Turkey.