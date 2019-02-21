Azerbaijani MP to take part in Khojaly genocide commemoration event in Moldova

By Trend





Sabir Hajiyev, member of the Azerbaijani Parliament, is headed to Chisinau, Moldova to observe parliamentary elections as part of the international observation mission of the CIS Interparliamentary Assembly and the CIS Executive Committee, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Parliament.

Hajiyev will also take part in the event organized in commemoration of the Khojaly genocide. He will tell the participants of the event about the tragedy, as well as the work carried out for the global recognition of the Khojaly genocide.

The visit will end on February 26.

During the ongoing Karabakh war, on February 25-26, 1992, the Armenian armed forces committed an act of genocide against the population of the Azerbaijani town of Khojaly. As a result of the genocide, 613 people were killed, including 106 women, 63 children and 70 elderly, 487 people became disabled, and 1,275 residents were taken hostage.