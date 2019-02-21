Military attachés visit Azerbaijan’s defense industry enterprises

By Trend





Accredited foreign military attachés in Azerbaijan visited the enterprises of the country’s Ministry of Defense Industry, Trend reports referring to the ministry's message.

The military attachés visited the “Iglim” research and production enterprise, along with the Electronic Computing Machines (ECM) factory, and observed the production process.

They were thoroughly informed about the activities of enterprises.

The military attachés also attended an exhibition held at the ECM factory for military products produced and manufactured at the enterprises of the Ministry of Defense Industry.

They then visited the “Iglim” research and production enterprise where military products are manufactured. It was mentioned that the firearms manufactured at the enterprise are demonstrated at international exhibitions and exported to foreign countries.

A total of 32 representatives from 21 countries were present during the visit.



