First meeting of High Level Working Group on Caspian Sea held in Baku

By Trend





The first meeting of the High Level Working Group on the Caspian Sea was held on February 19-20, 2019 in Baku, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

The Azerbaijani, Iranian, Kazakh, Russian and Turkmen delegations attended the talks.

The sides adopted the Rules of Procedure of the High-level Working Group on the Caspian Sea.

The sides exchanged views on the implementation of the agreements reached following the 5th Caspian Summit, reviewed the various aspects of cooperation in the Caspian Sea and reported on the process of implementing domestic procedures on the signed agreements, in particular, on the process of ratifying the Convention on the Legal Status of the Caspian Sea.

The provisions of the draft agreement on the method of establishing direct baselines in the Caspian Sea were discussed. A number of provisions of the draft agreement have been agreed.

This document will be further discussed.

The delegations appreciated the results of the negotiations and expressed deep gratitude to Azerbaijan for the high level of organization of the first meeting.

The next meeting of the High Level Working Group on the Caspian Sea will be held in April 2019 in Kazakhstan.