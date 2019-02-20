EU: Azerbaijan managed to successfully develop transport infrastructure in short time

By Trend





In a short time Azerbaijan managed to successfully develop the transport infrastructure by implementing a number of strategically important projects in this area, Director General of Mobility and Transport Department of the European Commission Henrik Hololei said at the first meeting on high-level transport dialogue between Azerbaijan and the EU held in Baku on Feb. 19.

Hololei noted that one can cite as an example the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars project, which changes the situation in the region as a whole, as well as the Baku International Sea Trade Port, located in Alat, which provides multimodal transportation of goods between Europe and Asia.

Azerbaijan has also achieved diversified development in the aviation sector, Hololei said adding that Heydar Aliyev Airport has been assigned the five stars status. He further added that presently, such companies as AZAL, Buta Airways, SilkWay work internationally, and these companies claim the status of global competitors in the international arena.

The director general also mentioned the importance of the Caspian Sea and the position that Azerbaijan holds in this sector of the region.

Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company is the largest carrier company and plays an important role in the transportation of goods between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan, Hololei said, adding that Jan. 9, 2019 an important decision was made to expand the Trans-Eurasian transport network outside the EU, which will stretch to the Eastern Partnership countries, including Azerbaijan and this decision was made at the legislative level.

This also provides cooperation in the field of finance for, the director general said.

On Jan. 9, we also adopted an investment plan, within which six projects were identified for Azerbaijan, he noted adding that International financial institutions (IFIs) are involved in financing these projects.

He further added that it is about the creation of logistics centers and the expansion of the port of Alat as part of the subsequent stages.

The volume of projects is quite large and, as Hololei said, the EU is ready to support their implementation together with the Azerbaijani government, the IFIs and the private sector.