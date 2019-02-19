Azerbaijani Parliament to discuss 27 issues on Feb. 19

By Trend

Another plenary session of the Azerbaijani Parliament will be held today, Trend reports Feb. 19.

A total of 27 issues have been put forward for discussion.

The issue of introducing changes to the parliamentary committee of youth and sport will be considered during the session, then MPs will discuss additions and amendments to the Labor Code, the Code on the Execution of Punishments, the Code on Administrative Offenses, the Criminal Code, the Law on Full Deposit Insurance, On the State Language in Azerbaijan, On Advertising, On Military Duty and Military Service and a number of other laws.