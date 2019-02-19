Domestic incident cannot harm Azerbaijani-Chechen friendship - expert

By Trend





A domestic incident between Azerbaijanis and Chechens in Moscow cannot break long-standing friendly relations between Azerbaijani and Chechen peoples, Galina Niyazova, Russian expert, Ph.D. in political science, senior teacher at St. Petersburg State University, told Trend.

She said that there are fraternal relations that have developed over the years between the Azerbaijani and Chechen diasporas of Russia.

“Representatives of the diasporas mutually attend each other’s mourning and celebration events, cooperate in business, science and educational activities,” she noted. “On the other hand, the conflict that occurred is the evidence of lack in the education of modern youth. The widespread use of social networks allows ignoring self-control and the need to be responsible for one’s own words.”

The expert noted that in such conditions, certain forces are trying to take advantage of any situation in order to politicize even a domestic incident.

“Given the long-term close relations between Azerbaijanis and Chechens, it is obvious that this kind of incident cannot harm the bilateral ties,” she said. “Both people have respect for each other, they have mutual understanding and common traditions. In turn, Russia creates favorable environment for all small peoples in a single space.”