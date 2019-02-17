Mammadyarov meets with Foreign and Security Policy Adviser to German Federal Chancellor

By Trend





On the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov met with Jan Hecker, the Foreign and Security Policy Adviser to the German Federal Chancellor, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told Trend on Feb. 16.

At the meeting the sides exchanged views on the agenda of cooperative relations existing between Germany and Azerbaijan and expressed satisfaction over the current situation of bilateral ties.

Minister Elmar Mammadyarov informed his interlocutor on current situation of the negotiations over the resolution of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, which is a major impediment to regional peace and security.

The sides also discussed the regional and international issues of mutual interest and concern.







