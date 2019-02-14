Revival observed in talks on Karabakh conflict’s settlement: Azerbaijani MP

By Trend





A certain revival has been observed in the negotiation process on the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict in the end of 2018, as well as this year, Vice-Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament Bahar Muradova said Feb. 12 at a plenary session of the Parliament, Trend reports.

Muradova noted that the statements of both the international organizations and the co-chair countries of the Minsk Group, as well as the heads of Azerbaijan and Armenia give some hope and reasons to believe that the issue got off the ground.

But at the same time, this gives the reason to think about the need to increase the efforts made by Azerbaijan towards solving the Karabakh problem, especially against the background of attempts by some external forces to increase their efforts in a completely different direction, she said.

There has never been any doubt that the Azerbaijani state always stands by its citizens, and this is a consistent targeted policy of the country’s authorities, she noted.

“Even those who claim the opposite see this obvious fact,” she said. “However, the task of some external forces is to change the agenda in order to distract us from our most important goal.”

She urged all her colleagues to promote the negotiation process on the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict within international law on a bilateral and multilateral basis, saying this is the main goal for Azerbaijan with its growing economic and military power.

She noted that in no case should Azerbaijan succumb to the attempts of some external forces.

“I believe that the growing power of Azerbaijan makes these forces raise various provocative questions,” Muradova added.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.