Azerbaijani president congratulates Iranian counterpart

By Trend:

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has congratulated Iranian President Hassan Rouhani.

“On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my sincerest congratulations to you and all the people of your country on the occasion of the national day of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Victory of the Islamic Revolution,” President Aliyev said.

“Relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Islamic Republic of Iran stem from the will of our two peoples, who have historically lived in an atmosphere of friendship and good neighbourliness,” the president added. “I am confident that our bilateral relations, mutually beneficial cooperation, which covers various areas, will continue developing and expanding.”

“On this festive day, I wish you the best of health, success in your endeavours, and the friendly and brotherly people of Iran everlasting peace and prosperity,” he said.