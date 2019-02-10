Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 30 times

By Trend:

Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 30 times throughout the day, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said Feb. 10, Trend reports.

Armenian armed forces, located in Voskevan village and on nameless hills in Noyemberyan region, on nameless hills in Ijevan and Krasnoselsk regions subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Gushchu Ayrim, Ashaghy Eskipara villages and on nameless hills in Gazakh region, in Goyali, Zamanly villages of Gadabay region.

The positions of Azerbaijan Army were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Chilaburt village of Terter region, Bash Garvand, Yusifjanly villages of Aghdam region, Garvand and Horadiz villages of Fuzuli region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy, Terter, Aghdam and Fuzuli regions.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.