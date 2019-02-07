Nagorno-Karabakh negotiations under threat again

By Azernews





By Abdul Kerimkhanov

After the meeting of the President of Azerbaijan and the Armenian Prime Minister in Davos, the Armenian society asks a question - what did the leaders talk about? The fact that the conversation on Karabakh issue with Baku cannot be in favor of the Armenian stance is well understood in this country.

One of the members of the ruling parliamentary faction "My Step" reported on details of the closed conversation in the building of the Armenian National Assembly of the faction members with its leader Nikol Pashinyan.

He said during the conversation Pashinyan told Aliyev that he could not negotiate instead of Karabakh, it’s necessary that Karabakh should sit down at the negotiating table. To this, Aliyev replied that if so, the Azerbaijani community of Karabakh should also participate from the Azerbaijani side. Pashinyan objected that this community votes for Aliyev in the elections, but the Karabakh people do not elect him, said a member of the My Step faction.

Pashinyan needs to take into account one important milestone - there is no such notion as a “Karabakh people”. There is a population of Karabakh, previously exclusively Turkic, and after the conquest of the region by Russia, consisting of two communities - Armenian and Azerbaijani.

The ethnic cleansing carried out by the occupiers among the indigenous population could not eradicate the Azerbaijani community, which continues to exist and has all the rights to decide their homeland fate and return to their native lands.

In a word, Azerbaijanis and their descendants expelled from Karabakh have the right to vote, whether Armenia wants it or not.

Today, everything is different, and it is already clear to Karabakh Armenians that there will be no independence, people want to live a normal life or that at least their children to have a normal life.

MP Rasim Musabekov believes that the inclusion of the Azerbaijani community as well as the Armenian community is not determined by whether they voted during the election of the highest authority in Azerbaijan and Armenia, but determined by the fact that they are residents of the area.

Armenia keeps under occupation the territory of Azerbaijan and negotiations are held with it on the issue of their troops' withdrawal.

Musabekov expressed hope that Pashinyan would not have enough audacity to deny the fact that the Armenian armed forces, numbering more than 10,000 people, are constantly in the territory of Azerbaijan. Among them are the sons of both Pashinyan himself and the Minister of Defense, who are in no way related to Karabakh.

Political scientist concluded that therefore, if Pashinyan is looking for an excuse to evade meaningful negotiations, his actions and arguments are unlikely to be understood and accepted by the Minsk Group co-chair countries, and the entire responsibility for the negotiations breakdown and the subsequent negative course of events will fall on Pashinyan.

It is doubtful that Pashinyan does not understand all this. Most likely, he is really trying to avoid responsibility for the process, a convenient way out of which for Armenia simply does not exist. Otherwise, it is difficult to understand the meaning of thoughtless statements where it would be better to keep silence. Here is visible only the desire to please the Armenian society with its "courage".

The question is whether Baku wants to continue the meetings when there is not a serious negotiator on the other side.