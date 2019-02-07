TODAY.AZ / Politics

President Ilham Aliyev signs order on 27th anniversary of Khojaly genocide

06 February 2019 [11:22] - TODAY.AZ

By  Trend


President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order on the 27th anniversary of the Khojaly genocide.

Under the order, the Azerbaijani Presidential Administration will develop a plan of events on the 27th anniversary of the Khojaly genocide and ensure its implementation.

On February 25-26, 1992, the Armenian armed forces committed an act of genocide against the population of the Azerbaijani town of Khojaly. As a result of the genocide, 613 people were killed, including 106 women, 63 children and 70 elderly, 487 people became disabled, and 1275 residents were taken hostage.

