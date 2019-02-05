Time frame for Azerbaijan-Israel intergovernmental commission meeting revealed

By Trend





A meeting of the Azerbaijan-Israel joint intergovernmental commission may be held in the second half of 2019, Ambassador of Israel in Azerbaijan Dan Stav told Trend.

He stressed that Azerbaijan and Israel convened the first meeting of the joint intergovernmental commission in May 2018. The most important tasks of this committee are to establish a promising agenda for cooperation, create a favorable environment for business in both countries and develop bilateral civilian relations, he added.

The intergovernmental commission was established in December 2016. From the Azerbaijani side, the commission is headed by Minister of Taxes Mikayil Jabbarov, while from the Israeli side by Minister of Ecology, Minister of Jerusalem Affairs and Heritage Elkin Zeev.

According to the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan, trade turnover with Israel in 2018 amounted to $1.3 million.

As compared to the last year, trade turnover between the countries increased by 49.7 percent, while the exports of Azerbaijani products increased more than two times.