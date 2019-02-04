Bulgarian PM due in Azerbaijan

Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borisov will visit Baku, Azerbaijan, in March, Trend reports on Feb. 4.

Borisov will take part in the 7th Global Baku Forum on March 14-16, to be organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center.

The Bulgarian prime minister also took part in the meeting of the Center in New York.

The Nizami Ganjavi International Center has good relations with a number of authoritative representatives of the Bulgarian political elite. Three Bulgarian ex-presidents, Petar Stojanov, Georgi Parvanov and Rosen Plevneliev are members of the Center.

Meanwhile, 450 guests from more than 70 countries are expected to attend the 7th Global Baku Forum. The theme of the forum this year will be "New Global Foreign Policy".