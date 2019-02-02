Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 24 times

|
By Trend
Over the past 24 hours, Armenian armed forces have 24 times violated the ceasefire along the line of contact between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said Feb. 2, Trend reports.
The Armenian armed forces were using heavy machine guns.
The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.