Peter Tase: Bolton’s phone call is testimony to Washington's deep interest to solve Karabakh conflict in peaceful manner

By Trend





The recent phone call by US President’s National Security Advisor John Bolton to Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev is testimony to Washington's deep interest to solve the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict in a peaceful manner, Peter M. Tase, expert in Transatlantic Relations and Azerbaijani Studies, a senior advisor to the Global Engineering Deans Council and to various European and Latin American governments, told Trend.

“On January 29, National Security Advisor to President Donald Trump, Ambassador John Bolton had a phone conversation with the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev. This was the perfect opportunity for both parties to discuss the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and address a number of security issues in the region and beyond,” said Tase. “Ambassador Bolton's phone call is testimony to Washington's deep interest to solve the conflict in a peaceful manner. Once again the administration of President Donald Trump is paying a great attention to the situation on the ground, on Azerbaijan's territories occupied by Armenian Armed Forces.”

He pointed out that such a persistent and unwavering dialogue between the White House and Baku adds pressure to secure European Union's contributions towards solving the conflict.

Further, talking about the overall significance of relations between the US and Azerbaijan, the expert said that the traditional alliance between the US and Azerbaijan has brought peace to the Caucasus region, consolidated the territorial sovereignty of Azerbaijan and has held at bay the aspirations of neighboring countries to interfere in the domestic affairs of Azerbaijan.

“Azerbaijan is a trustworthy partner of the world's largest economies. The successful development of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railroad and its inauguration made Azerbaijan a key ally of regional economic development and a fundamental partner of Eurasian trade routes.”

On January 29, the US President’s National Security Advisor John Bolton made a telephone call to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

A range of issues of mutual interest were discussed during the talk, including energy security, cooperation in the field of security and negotiations on the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.