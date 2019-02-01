Elkhan Alasgarov: Russia, Azerbaijan interested in implementation of decisions of int’l organizations

By Trend





Russia and Azerbaijan are interested in implementation of the decisions of international organizations, said Elkhan Alasgarov, PhD, head of the Expert Council of the Baku Network, during the Moscow-Baku video-conference entitled "Russia-Azerbaijan: agenda for 2019," organized at the press-center of Trend news agency.

Speaking about the bilateral Azerbaijani-Russian relations, the expert noted their utmost importance for both countries.

"The events that are unfolding in the world, greatly influence our mutual relations, and I think that the mutual support that Azerbaijan and Russia demonstrate in international organizations is a good indicator of this," he said.

"Azerbaijan and Russia should work on further improving their relations within the frameworks of international organizations. Mutual consultations on issues, [as well as] preliminary preparation of the agenda for making joint decisions necessary for our countries, are a part of our countries’ activities," the expert said. It is necessary to ensure, in particular, that the decisions of authoritative international organizations, such as the UN, the EU, the OIC and others, are implemented.”

"It is a two-way road: we see a positive in our relations. Both Moscow and Baku have positive tendencies and a mutual desire for cooperation," he pointed out.

He also touched upon the cooperation of the Caspian littoral states.

"The signing of the Caspian Declaration shows that the Caspian countries can come to an agreement on difficult issues. The Convention on the Legal Status of the Caspian Sea laid the foundation for the continuation of geo-economic transport projects," said Alasgarov.

According to Alasgarov, the matter of a speedy resolution of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is a very topical issue for Russia, as Russia is interested in there being no conflicts to its south.

“Azerbaijan regularly comes forward with peace initiatives, stands for a peaceful settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict”, he said, and “even suggests providing the highest status of autonomy seen in world practice to the Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh, within the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan - and this is a very big compromise. Showing its good will, Baku is putting every effort in the peaceful resolution of the conflict, being in favor of holding negotiations. And Baku has hopes that common sense will prevail in the new leadership of Armenia.”

"We know how and whence the Karabakh conflict arose, how it continues, and we propose how it can end," Elkhan Alasgarov concluded during the video-conference.