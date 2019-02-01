President Aliyev: Everything in Azerbaijan should be transparent, within law

By Trend





Everything in Azerbaijan should be transparent and within the frames of law, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said.

He made the remarks in his opening speech at a conference dedicated to the results of implementation of "The State Program on socio-economic development of the regions of the Republic of Azerbaijan in 2014-2018."

“As I have already mentioned, over the course of 15 years we have taken important steps to improve the business environment and provided tremendous support for the development of entrepreneurship,” he said. “The size of the loans provided to entrepreneurs on favorable terms alone exceeds 2 billion manats. It is gratifying that only one billion of this amount was allocated from the state budget. The rest, exceeding one billion manats, was provided from the already repaid earlier loans. We have thus created fairly large financial resources. This enables us to alleviate the burden from the state budget and provide further financial support to entrepreneurs on favorable terms.”

“The process of industrialization is successfully powering ahead,” he noted. “The launch of industrial estates has gained momentum lately. This process is currently ongoing in several cities and we have 67 residents in industrial parks. Forty of these are already functioning.”

“The establishment of agricultural estates can also be regarded as a very positive development,” he added. “The program provides for the creation of 51 agricultural estates. Of these, 17 are already functioning. As a result of the launch of the remaining agricultural estates, jobs will be created in the regions and the production and exports of our agricultural products will further increase.”

“Over these years, we have become a space-faring nation,” he said. “This is also a source of pride for us. We already have three satellites. Azerbaijan is one of a handful of countries to have joined the space club. This is about innovation, business and modernity. As for innovation, there is a brand called "ASAN xidm?t", which is known in the world as a product of Azerbaijan. It was created by us. It is our intellectual product and an expression of our will. Today, "ASAN xidm?t" operates in several countries and the number of countries using this system is growing. Fifteen "ASAN xidm?t" centers have been established in our country. By the end of this year, their number will reach 20.”

“These centers have processed over 26 million applications,” he noted. “The approval ratings are close to 100 percent."ASAN xidm?t" provides more than 200 services in a completely transparent manner and without any violations. This area, as you know, has always been of great concern. Our people had legitimate complaints. There are no complaints now and the successful operation of "ASAN xidm?t" is a reflection of our policy. Everything in Azerbaijan should be transparent, everything should be within the frames of law. This shows again that serving the people is one of the main tasks of our policy.”







