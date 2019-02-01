Ilham Aliyev: Economic, political reforms carried out in Azerbaijan allowed to protect country from risky processes worldwide

By Trend





Economic and political reforms carried out in Azerbaijan allowed to protect the country from risky processes unfolding around the world, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said.

He made the remarks in his opening speech at a conference dedicated to the results of implementation of "The State Program on socio-economic development of the regions of the Republic of Azerbaijan in 2014-2018."

“Azerbaijan is a place of stability and security,” he said. “Recent history has clearly demonstrated that when the stability of a country is disrupted, it finds itself in a very difficult and uncontrolled state, economy falls apart, industry gets paralyzed, people suffer, and decades are needed to fix it all. The main factor of the successful development model of Azerbaijan is that our policy enjoys popular support. After all, this policy is designed to improve the well-being of our people. This policy is designed to turn our country into a strong state. As a result of this policy, Azerbaijan can openly speak from various platforms around the world, conducts an independent policy and fully protects its interests.”

“Economic and political reforms carried out in Azerbaijan, the strengthening of our country have enabled us to protect ourselves from the risky processes unfolding around the world,” he added.

“The main goal of our foreign policy is to allow us the opportunity to manage possible risks from the outside, mitigate and eliminate them. We are getting there. For the past 15 years, the people of Azerbaijan have lived in peace and tranquility. The people of Azerbaijan live and create in the conditions of peace. I believe that every patriot can be rightfully proud of his country and the present-day Azerbaijan.”



