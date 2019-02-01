TODAY.AZ / Politics

Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry holds enlarged board meeting

31 January 2019 [16:40] - TODAY.AZ

By  Trend


The day before, an enlarged board meeting was held at the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry under the chairmanship of Elmar Mammadyarov, Trend reports referring to the ministry's statement.

A plan of events to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the establishment of Azerbaijan's diplomatic service, as well as a number of other organizational and personnel issues were discussed during the meeting, the ministry noted.

During the meeting, the newly appointed heads of the ministry's departments were also presented.

