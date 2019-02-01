Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry holds enlarged board meeting

By Trend





The day before, an enlarged board meeting was held at the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry under the chairmanship of Elmar Mammadyarov, Trend reports referring to the ministry's statement.

A plan of events to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the establishment of Azerbaijan's diplomatic service, as well as a number of other organizational and personnel issues were discussed during the meeting, the ministry noted.

During the meeting, the newly appointed heads of the ministry's departments were also presented.