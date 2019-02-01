Azerbaijani peacekeepers begin peacekeeping mission in South Sudan

By Trend





Two officers of the Azerbaijani Army arrived in Juba, South Sudan and started to serve as observers to participate in a peacekeeping mission being conducted under the UN mandate, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

On Nov. 30, 2018, the Parliament of the Republic of Azerbaijan made a decision on the deployment of four servicemen of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces in the Republic of South Sudan to participate in the mission held under the command of the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS).